One killed in Darby Township three-car crash

DARBY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead following a three-car crash on Plain City Georgesville Road Tuesday afternoon.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Muftah F. Fietouri, 62, of Marysville, was taken to Dublin Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said Fietouri pulled into the intersection of Plain City Georgesville and Cemetery Pike. He struck a northbound vehicle, a Honda Odyssey, driven by Deanna R. Pfarr-Taylor, 62, of Marysville.

Both Fietouri and Pfarr-Taylor’s vehicles then struck a Toyota Sienna traveling south on Plain City Georgesville Road, driven by James A. Jackson, 55, of Plain City, police said.

The conditions of Pfarr-Taylor and Jackson were not released by police.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Plain City Police Department, Pleasant Valley Fire and EMS, Prairie Township Fire and EMS, Norwich Township Fire and EMS, Washington Township Fire and EMS, Jerome Township Fire and EMS and Flynn’s Towing.