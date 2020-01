COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead following a crash on I-270 on the north side of Columbus.

The crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of I-270 between U.S. 23 and Interstate 71.

According to Columbus police, one person died as a result of the crash.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, I-270 East is closed at State Route 315. Ramps from 315 and U.S. 23 to I-270 East are also closed.