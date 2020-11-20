One killed in Columbus Hilltop neighborhood shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a fatal shooting early Friday morning in the Hilltop section of the city.

According to police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter Alert in the area of Columbian Ave. & Doren Ave. just after 1:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools