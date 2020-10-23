One killed in Athens County crash, three others seriously injured

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers from the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a two vehicle crash involving a fatality, which occurred at the intersection of US-50 and CR-31 (Ervin Road) in Athens County.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:59 p.m. on Thursday. According to the patrol, a 2012 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Ruth Krebs, was westbound on US-50 when it collided with a 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Freda Carsey of New Marshfield, Ohio.

Carsey was southbound on CR-31 (Ervin Road) when she failed to yield from a stop sign as she crossed US-50 when she was struck by Krebs.

Carsey was pronounced dead at the scene by the Athens County Coroner’s Office.

A 12-year-old passenger from Carsey’s vehicle was flown from the scene to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Krebs and her 16-year-old passenger were taken to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.