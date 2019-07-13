One juvenile dead following Cambridge crash; police say alcohol was a factor

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — One child is dead and three people are hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash Friday where police said alcohol played a part.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2004 GMC 2500 struck a utility pole and overturned while traveling southbound on Science Hill Road at approximately 7:40 p.m.

The driver, Joseph M. Borland, 34, of Newcomerstown, and his three juvenile passengers were ejected from the vehicle, police said.

Borland and one of the juveniles were flown from the scene to Grant Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The two other juveniles were taken to Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center, where one of them was pronounced dead.

Their names have not been released.

Ohio State Highway Patrol believes alcohol was a factor in the crash and that none of the passengers nor the driver were wearing seatbelts at the time.