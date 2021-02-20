One injured Saturday in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a shooting Saturday afternoon on the west side of Columbus.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 4300 block of Knob Hill Road at approximately 2:21 p.m.

One person was discovered to have been shot. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

According to the sheriff’s office, one person of interest is being interviewed by investigators.

No further information is available at this time.