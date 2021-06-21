One injured Monday in Hilltop drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Hilltop section of Columbus Monday morning.

Columbus Police said that officers responded to the 2000 block of Fairmont Avenue at approximately 8:36 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found the victim, a 32-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to his right arm and a graze wound on his forehead.

The victim told police he was walking on Belvidere Avenue near Fairmont Avenue when he was shot by the passenger of a black Jeep SUV. The victim said he didn’t know why he was targeted and it is believed he was mistaken for someone else.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable condition.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4189.