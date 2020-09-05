One injured in shooting near Hilltop area

by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person was injured and police are searching for a suspect in a shooting near the Hilltop area Friday morning.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were dispatched near the 200 block of South Powell Avenue on a report of a shooting at approximately 10:15 a.m.

According to police, when officers arrived, they made contact with the victim, who had a gunshot wound in his foot.

Police said the incident started with an argument inside a residence when the victim’s roommate, Travis Coffman, shot the victim in the foot.

Coffman then fled the area, police said.

Police are continuing their search for Coffman. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault at 614-645-4011.

