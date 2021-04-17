One dead, several others shot during vigil in Truro Township

TRURO TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Several people gathered at a vigil were shot and one was killed in Truro Township near east Columbus Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Jim Gilbert, several people were shot near a store on the 5000 block of Chatterton Road at approximately 7:38 p.m.

Gilbert said people were gathered at a Dollar General parking lot to hold a vigil for someone killed i a Columbus Police Department homicide last week when someone opened fire, shooting several people.

According to a Columbus Police Department spokesperson, six people in all were shot.

No further information is available at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.