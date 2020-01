COLUMBUS (WCMH)--Home. Tired. Experience. These are the words that can summarize what happened to a marching band from Central Ohio. The Ohio State School for the Blind's marching band students got back to school just after 2 p.m. on January 2.

The group performed at the Outback Bowl's parade and halftime show on New Year's Day. As soon as the football game ended, the band loaded up the buses and headed north.