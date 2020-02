COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after reports of a shooting on the city’s east side Tuesday.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call for shots fired in the area of the 400 block of Berkeley Road at approximately 4:40 p.m.

One victim has been taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Main Street is closed near Gilbert Street as police investigate the scene.

No further information is available at this time.