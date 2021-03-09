One injured in serious crash in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Licking County Tuesday night.

According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of Mt. Vernon Road and Marion Road just after 10 p.m.

One person is being taken via helicopter to an unknown hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known at this time.

The road is closed at the intersection while crews are on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash is under investigation.