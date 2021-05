Shooting on the 4200 block of Dresden Street

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in north Columbus Saturday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the 4200 block of Dresden Street at approximately 3:27 p.m.

One victim was taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition.

Police said they have two witnessed detained, but no suspect information has been released.

No further information has been released.