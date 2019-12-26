Woman injured, dog killed in Linden-area fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is hospitalized and one dog is dead after a fire in the Linden neighborhood.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on at a duplex the 1200 block of East 25th Avenue.

Firefighters say one woman in her 20s was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation. Two dogs were taken to the Ohio State University Veterinary Hospital. One dog was able to be revived, but the second dog died.

The fire was quickly contained after firefighters arrived on scene, according to Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Steve Martin.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.