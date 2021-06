COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was injured in a shooting in east Columbus Wednesday evening.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the 800 block of South Hampton Road at approximately 6:04 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

There is no suspect information available.

No additional information is available at this time.