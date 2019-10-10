Police: One injured in officer-involved shooting in East Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in east Columbus.

According to dispatchers with the Columbus Division of Police, it happpened around 9:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of East Livingston Avenue.

Dispatchers say one person was transported to Mount Carmel East hospital in an unknown condition.

No further information was immediately available. NBC4 has a crew en route to the scene and will have more information on NBC4 at 11 p.m.

