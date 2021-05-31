One injured in apartment fire on southeast side of Columbus

Apartment fire on the 4500 block of Refugee Road

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was injured and firefighters are still on the scene of an apartment fire on the southeast side of Columbus Monday night.

According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin, a woman in her 50s was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition with burns.

The fire was reported at approximately 7:48 p.m. in a three-story apartment building on the 4500 block of Refugee Road.

Martin said the fire was contained to just one apartment in the building.

No further information is available at this time.