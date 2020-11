Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after a traffic accident on I-70 westbound near mile marker 96 near Franklinton Tuesday night.

According to Columbus Police, the victim was taken in “extremely critical condition” to Doctor’s West Hospital. The victim was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m.

The crash happened at approximately 8 p.m. near Route 315. Officers are in the process of shutting down portions of I-70 West and motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route.