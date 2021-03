A close-up photo of police lights by night

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was injured following a shooting Monday night in east Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Stone Ridge Drive at approximately 10:29 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Mt. Carmel East Hospital in stable condition.

No further information is available at this time.