One injured in shooting near northeast Columbus Walmart

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in life-threatening condition after reports of a shooting at a Walmart in northeast Columbus.
According to Columbus Police, officers responded at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday to the Walmart at 3900 Morse Road in Easton for reports of a shooting.
Police said they are searching for two teenage suspects driving a Chevy Equinox.
The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.
Police haven’t said if the shooting happened inside or outside the store.
No further information is available at this time.