One injured in shooting near northeast Columbus Walmart

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in life-threatening condition after reports of a shooting at a Walmart in northeast Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday to the Walmart at 3900 Morse Road in Easton for reports of a shooting.

Police said they are searching for two teenage suspects driving a Chevy Equinox.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Police haven’t said if the shooting happened inside or outside the store.

No further information is available at this time.