COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man was injured after a shooting at the Eastland Mall Saturday afternoon.

Columbus Police said officers responded to a call for a shooting at the mall at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Officers found the victim suffering several gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2971.