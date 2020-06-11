One injured after shooting in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police responded to a shooting at W. Broad St and Stevens Ave. Wednesday evening at the Sunnco gas station in west Columbus.

Police found Rodney Green suffering from multiple gunshots wounds to his arm, hip and shoulder. The shooting occurred while Green was sitting at the gas station in his vehicle. A white male with multiple tattoos on his neck and face approached Green’s vehicle and after a few moments, the suspect demanded money from Green.

When Green did not give the suspect anything, the suspect fired multiple gunshots into the vehicle. Green was able to drive off and get across the street while the suspect ran northbound through a neighborhood.

Green was transported to an area hospital in stable condition and treated for his injuries. This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).