One dead after shooting in South Linden

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in the 1100 block of Vesta Ave. in South Linden.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., Columbus Police officers responded to reports of a shooting.

Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 7:37 p.m. The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.

Callers say the incident happened inside a vehicle.

Officers are searching for an older, four-door brown or tan sedan. It is unclear if the shooting took place inside the vehicle. Officers remain on the scene investigating.

