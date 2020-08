BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured after a crash in Buckeye Lake Saturday evening.

According to Licking County dispatch, fire crews responded to a call for a person trapped in a vehicle following a crash on North Bank Road at approximately 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. The victim’s condition is not known.

No further information is available at this time.