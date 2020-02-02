One injured after building collapse in Pickaway Twp.

PICKAWAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is recovering from injuries after a building under construction collapsed in Pickaway Township Sunday morning.

According to the Pickaway Township Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to DuPont Road for a report of several people being trapped under a collapsed building.

After receiving further information, firefighters learned it was new construction that had collapsed and that one person was injured. Everyone else in the building managed to escape without injury.

The victim was taken to Berger Health System Emergency Room.

There is no word on what caused the building to collapse.