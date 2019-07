COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car Saturday night.

According to Columbus Police, they responded to a pedestrian struck call at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday at South Waverly Avenue and East Main Street.

The person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The intersection of South Waverly Avenue and East Main Street is closed while police investigate the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.