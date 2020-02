COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was taken to a local hospital in stable condition following a crash in downtown Columbus Sunday night.

According to Columbus Police, the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Officers on the scene said the victim had to be cut out of the car following the crash, which occurred at I-70 West at the ramp to I-71 North.

Portions of the road were closed while emergency personnel tended to the scene.

The accident is under investigation.