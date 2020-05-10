One in stable condition after vehicle hits apartment building in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a vehicle ran into an apartment building Sunday afternoon.

The crash took place on the 4400 block of Rexwood Drive at approximately 4 p.m.

According to Columbus Fire Chief Steve Martin, the accident left two apartments uninhabitable, and those residents are receiving help from the Red Cross.

Columbus fire crews are still on the scene trying to shore up the building to make sure it does not collapse, Martin said.

The victim was taken to Mt. Carmel East Hospital.

No further information is available at this time.