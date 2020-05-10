Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 24,081 cases, 1,341 deaths

One in stable condition after vehicle hits apartment building in northeast Columbus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
columbus-fire_92289

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a vehicle ran into an apartment building Sunday afternoon.

The crash took place on the 4400 block of Rexwood Drive at approximately 4 p.m.

According to Columbus Fire Chief Steve Martin, the accident left two apartments uninhabitable, and those residents are receiving help from the Red Cross.

Columbus fire crews are still on the scene trying to shore up the building to make sure it does not collapse, Martin said.

The victim was taken to Mt. Carmel East Hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools