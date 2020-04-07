Two shot in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people reported being shot as the result of what police believe to be a robbery Monday.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a shooing on the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue at approximately 7:45 p.m. Monday.

Police said officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

About an hour later, police responded to a second call of a shooting victim on the 2100 block of Argyle Drive, where medics found a female victim who was shot in the stomach.

The first victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in serious condition. The female victim was in stable condition, also at Grant Medical Center.

Officers believe both shooting victims are the result of a robbery.

Police have not released any suspect information.

