Four injured in 315 crash that left one in life-threatening condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Four people were injured, including one person who was taken to Riverside Hospital in life-threatening injuries, after a crash near State Route 315.

Three victims were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

The crash occurred at about 10:40 a.m. on West North Broadway to the State Route 315 southbound ramp and State Route 315 southbound to Olentangy River Road ramp, according to Columbus police.

The victim’s name and additional details about the crash have not been released.

