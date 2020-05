COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after being shot Monday night in the Hilltop section of Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a shooting on the 2200 block of Homewood Avenue at approximately 9:53 p.m., where they discovered one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical conditon.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Columbus Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.