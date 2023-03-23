COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition after a three-car crash in southeast Columbus.

Authorities responded to the scene at East Whittier Street and Fairwood Avenue at 12:26 p.m. on Thursday after report of a crash, according to the Columbus Division of Police. All three individuals in the incident were taken to Grant Medical Center, with one in critical condition and two in stable condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.