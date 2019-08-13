One dead after shooting on Columbus’ east side

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in east Columbus Monday evening.

According to dispatchers with the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 300 block of Stoddart Avenue just after 10:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot.

Dispatchers say the victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect at this time.

No further information was immediately available. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools