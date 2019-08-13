One dead after shooting on Columbus’ east side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in east Columbus Monday evening.

According to dispatchers with the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 300 block of Stoddart Avenue just after 10:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot.

Dispatchers say the victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect at this time.

No further information was immediately available.