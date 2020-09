COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting along Cleveland Avenue in the South Linden area.

It happened along the 1900 block of Cleveland Ave. around 1:04 a.m. Friday. Police were alerted to the shooting by Shotspotter.

Officers found a man on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 614-645-4545.