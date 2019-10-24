One in critical condition after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was hospitalized following a shooting Wednesday evening.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 8:42pm, Wednesday, officers were called to a business in the 3700 block of E. 5th Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 38-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable.

Police say the victim was inside the business when three masked people entered before one of the suspects fire a gun, striking the victim.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.