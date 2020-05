NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH)– One person has been airlifted to the hospital after being hurt in a duplex fire in Newark early Tuesday morning.

Licking County 911 dispatchers say the person was flown to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Burn Center.

Officials say that person was the only one inside the home at 161 S 4th St. when the fire broke out around 3:45 a.m.