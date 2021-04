COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others in critical condition after a shooting in South Franklinton Saturday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened on the 900 block of Eaton Avenue at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Police said two victims are in surgery at Grant Medical Center.

A person of interest is in custody, police said.

A Columbus Police spokesperson said officers discovered a lot of shell casings at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.