One hospitalized following shooting on Columbus’ east side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One victim sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the east side of Columbus Tuesday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call at approximately 10:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of Gault Street for a report of a traffic accident.

When officers arrived, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

