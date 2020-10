GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in the hospital after police said the victim was shot in Gahanna Friday afternoon.

According to police, on victim was found shot on the 400 block of West Johnstown Road at approximately 4:35 p.m. Friday.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in an unknown condition.

West Johnstown Road is completely shut down between Goshen Lane and Stygler Road as police investigate.