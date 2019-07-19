One hospitalized following semi-truck overturning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person has been taken to the hospital following an overturned tractor-trailer in Columbus Friday.

According to Columbus Police, the unidentified person was transported to Grant Medical Center, where his condition is unknown at this time.

The accident occurred on the eastbound ramp from I-70 onto northbound I-270 on the city’s west side.

Both the ramp and the right lane of I-270 in the area are closed.

Police are investigating the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools