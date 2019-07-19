One hospitalized following semi-truck overturning

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person has been taken to the hospital following an overturned tractor-trailer in Columbus Friday.

According to Columbus Police, the unidentified person was transported to Grant Medical Center, where his condition is unknown at this time.

The accident occurred on the eastbound ramp from I-70 onto northbound I-270 on the city’s west side.

Both the ramp and the right lane of I-270 in the area are closed.

Police are investigating the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.