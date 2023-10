COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was hospitalized after a shooting on Friday morning in east Columbus.

Authorities responded to the 3500 block Rand Circle at 1:12 a.m. on Friday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim said they were walking when several gunshots fired, one striking them in the shoulder.

Responding medics transported the victim to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4323.