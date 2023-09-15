OBETZ, Ohio (WCMH) – A car caught fire after it crashed into a school bus and one person was hospitalized early Friday morning southeast of Columbus.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a car ran into the back of a school bus at the intersection of Alum Creek Drive and Groveport Road, just south of Interstate 270 in Obetz. The crash, which occurred at around 7 a.m., caused the car to catch fire.

According to the FCSO, everyone on the bus was able to get out safely and the driver of the car was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition with unspecified injuries.

Alum Creek Drive is closed in both directions, and the eastbound exit off of I-270 to Alum Creek Rd. is also closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.