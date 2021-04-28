One flown for treatment following Hocking County motorcycle crash

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A motorcyclist has been flown to OSU Wexner Medical Center for treatment following a crash in Hocking County.

Troopers at the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the crash happened around 7:36 p.m. on Tuesday.

OSHP says Jonathan Purdy, 30, of Lancaster, was traveling south on state Route 664 near milepost 13, when his Harley Davidson traveled off the road and overturned.

Purdy sustained “incapacitating injuries” as a result of the crash, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.