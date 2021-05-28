One finalist eliminated from search for Columbus police chief

The Columbus, Ohio, Division of Police Central Headquarters is seen on September 15, 2016. (Photo by PAUL VERNON/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus’ search for its next police chief has gone from four finalists to three.

Derrick Diggs, chief of police in Fort Myers, Florida, is no longer in the running for the position, a representative of the mayor’s office told NBC4 on Friday. A reason for eliminating Diggs was not given, only that the other three finalists better represent what Mayor Andrew Ginther wants from a chief.

A new chief will not be named before Memorial Day. Previously, Ginther had said he hoped to have the person chosen before the end of May. The mayor’s representative said Ginther wants to make the right decision, not a rushed decision, and that he hopes to announce a selection next week.

The three remaining finalists are:

Elaine Bryant, deputy chief of Detroit police

Avery Moore, assistant chief of Dallas police

Ivonne Roman, retired chief of Newark, New Jersey, police

Diggs, 65, has served as Fort Myers chief since 2016 and was chief in Toledo from 2011 to ’14. In his application, he emphasized violence prevention and using software and real-time data to pinpoint “hot spots.” Diggs remains under investigation in Florida for potential misuse of his department credit card.

The next chief will replace Thomas Quinlan, who was returned to his previous position as a deputy chief in January after about a year on the job.