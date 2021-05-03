One dead when flatbed truck overturns in Monroe Township

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after the truck he was driving overturned in Monroe Township Monday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2013 International 4300 flatbed truck, driven by Gregory D. Mayner, 59, of Mansfield, was traveling on SR-39 at approximately 3:44 p.m.

The truck drove off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned, OSHP said.

Mayner had to be extricated from the truck, but died at the scene due to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.