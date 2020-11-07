One dead, two injured in early morning shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday morning near Shoemaker Avenue and Cleveland Avenue.

According to police, one person is dead and two others injured, one critically, after receiving a shooting call at approximately 3:30 a.m.

The third victim is listed in stable condition.

Police said the found nearly 200 rounds at the scene in northeast Columbus.

Police said it’s unclear what lead to the violence and have not released any information about the victims or possible suspects.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

