One dead, two injured after shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a triple shooting in north Columbus early Wednesday Morning.

According to Columbus Police, officers were called out to the 5000 block of Arborwood Drive a little after 12:30 a.m. on reports of gunfire. On scene, they found two victims in a vehicle.

One was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition, where they were later pronounced dead.

The second person only had minor injuries.

A third person connected to the shooting walked into Dublin Methodist Hospital in critical condition with gun shot wounds. They were then flown to Riverside for treatment.

No suspect information is available at this time.

NBC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.