COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead following a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus Tuesday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call for a shooting at East Whittier Street and Gilbert Street at approximately 9:45 p.m.

One victim was found by medics and pronounced dead at the scene at 9:52 p.m.

Officers are on the scene investigating.

No suspect information is available at this time.