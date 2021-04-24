One dead, three injured in I-270 crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 21-year old woman is dead after the Chevy Trailblazer she was riding in went off the road and struck two trees, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11:22 p.m. on Friday night.

Troopers say 20-year old Italia Jefferson from West Bloomfield, Michigan, was driving northwest on I-270 near milepost 29 when she traveled off the right side of the highway and crashed.

Jefferson was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

The front-seat passenger, 20-year old Xitalic Rivera, of Chino, California, was declared dead at the scene.

Two children in the back seats were taken to Riverside and Grant hospitals in serious condition.

Troopers say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

