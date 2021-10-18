COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and a suspect remains free after a crash in Coshocton Monday afternoon.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call for an accident near CR-10 and TR-180 at approximately 1:31 p.m.

A 2010 Honda CRV was traveling north on CR-10 when it was hit head-on by a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado that had crossed left of the center lane, the sheriff’s office said.

A passenger in the CRV, Raymond Goodwill, 75, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Coshocton County Regional Medical Center, then flown via Med Flight to Genesis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the CRV, Charlotte Goodwill, 71, of Fresno, was taken to Coshocton Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the Silverado fled the scene of the crash on foot. Deputies searched for the suspect for several hours but did not locate anyone.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Coshocton County EMS, Three Rivers Fire Department, REACT, Med Flight, and Prince’s Wrecker Service.

Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to contact the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 622-2411.